Man arrested for stealing items from Coalinga storage warehouse: Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail after he stole several items from a storage warehouse in Coalinga.Officers determined Zachary Love as the prime suspect in the case.They say the victim heard where some of his stolen property was.When officers searched the house, they found items belonging to the victim. They found clues tying Love to the crime.Officers say as the investigation was underway, Love made threats to the victim.Love was found at his home, where he was taken into custody.A search of his home revealed more stolen property that has been returned to the owner.