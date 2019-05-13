Man arrested in southwest Fresno homicide, police say shooting may have been accidental

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Jensen and Poppy just west of Highway 41.
Authorities say 21-year-old Savon Lollie admitted to shooting Irie Tucker. He told investigators they were acquaintances and attending a get-together with friends. At some point during the gathering, Lollie was involved in reckless gun play when he fired a single round, according to officials.
The victim's name has not been released. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators believe the deadly shooting may have been accidental.
