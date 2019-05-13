Man arrested in southwest Fresno homicide, police say shooting may have been accidental

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have arrested a man in connection to a southwest Fresno shooting where a 20-year-old was killed Sunday morning.It happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Jensen and Poppy just west of Highway 41.Authorities say 21-year-old Savon Lollie admitted to shooting Irie Tucker. He told investigators they were acquaintances and attending a get-together with friends. At some point during the gathering, Lollie was involved in reckless gun play when he fired a single round, according to officials.The victim's name has not been released. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.Investigators believe the deadly shooting may have been accidental.