Woodlake man arrested for making over 100 weapons with 3D printer

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man is accused of building dozens of weapons with a 3D printer.

A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of 43-year-old Thomas Antonowicz-Junior of Woodlake.

The Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Task Force received information that Antonowicz-Junior was building firearms, including machine guns and silencers, with a 3D printer.

Agents served a search warrant yesterday at his home and seized over 100 weapons and seven laptops.

Antonowicz-Junior was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for criminal charges.