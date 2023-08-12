Woodlake man arrested for making over 100 weapons with 3D printer

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man is accused of building dozens of weapons with a 3D printer.
A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of 43-year-old Thomas Antonowicz-Junior of Woodlake.
The Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Task Force received information that Antonowicz-Junior was building firearms, including machine guns and silencers, with a 3D printer.
Agents served a search warrant yesterday at his home and seized over 100 weapons and seven laptops.
Antonowicz-Junior was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.
The Tulare County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for criminal charges.