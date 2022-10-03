Man arrested for murder of 19-year-old girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say

While interviewing him, police say they learned that Hernandez shot Gonzalez with a gun he illegally bought.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Cantua Creek. Deputies say the victim was his girlfriend and the mother of their child.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Enrique Rios Hernandez was taken into custody for the crime that happened on Sunday.

Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a home on W. Hidalgo Ave. When they arrived, they found Paulina Gonzalez dead.

Authorities learned Hernandez was at the home earlier that night and left. Detectives later tracked him down in Fresno.

While interviewing him, police say they learned Hernandez shot Gonzalez with a gun he illegally bought.

Hernandez is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns or ammo.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.