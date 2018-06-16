Man back in jail after authorities say he attempted to steal airplane

A South Valley man who was released from jail this morning is now back in custody after authorities say he stole a car and attempted to steal an airplane.Video of Kevin Rukker shows him walking towards the plane at the Hanford Municipal Airport.Police say after getting released from the King's County Jail. Rukker walked to a nearby church where he took keys out of woman's purse and left in her car.Officials say Rukker drove to the airport where he is seen getting inside the plane.A group of men, including the man recording the video, pulled Rukker out of the aircraft and held him down until police arrived.Rukker was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.