ANIMAL ABUSE

Man charged after dog found emaciated in Bay Shore

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island --
A Long Island man was charged with animal cruelty after his dog was found severely emaciated.

Police said 50-year-old Craig Tenzer, of Bay Shore, was arrested Friday after his 7-year-old dachshund, Miss Pretty, was found severely emaciated and living in a condemned house.

Miss Pretty was seized by Suffolk County SPCA and immediately transported to an emergency animal hospital by Islip Animal Shelter for medical treatment.

Tenzer is scheduled to appear in court November 17.

