Man critically injured in southeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gunshots sent Fresno Police racing to two parts of the city on Tuesday night.

One man is now fighting for his life in the hospital after he was shot while with his girlfriend in southeast Fresno.

Investigators say the couple was near their vehicle on Waverly and Beck around 8 p.m., when a tan SUV or van pulled up next to them.

As they stood there, two people got out of the vehicle and opened fire, shooting the man several times.

The suspected shooter took off.

The victim is in the hospital listed in critical condition.

Officers say he was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Around the same time, a driver sitting in his vehicle waiting for the light to change became the target of a shooter.

This second shooting happened in southwest Fresno.

Officers say the man was in his car at the intersection of California and Fresno when a bullet was fired through his vehicle.

He suffered cuts to his head but officers aren't sure if the injury was caused by a bullet fragment or glass from a shattered window.

He is expected to be okay.

No word on if the driver was the intended target or if any arrests have been made.
