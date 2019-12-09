deadly shooting

Man dies after being shot several times in central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is on in central Fresno after a man in his thirties was shot several times at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Cedar and Floradora at around 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say they arrived to a chaotic scene and found a man in his 30's shot several times.

They administered CPR and were able to transport him to the hospital but he later died from his injuries.

Police are working to find any leads or surveillance video that may have captured the incident. They say witnesses are not being cooperative.

At this point, it's unknown if this was gang-related.
