Man fatally stabbed outside a rehab center near Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect involved in a deadly stabbing outside a rehab center near Downtown Fresno.

Officers say they were called to 'Turning Point' near Blackstone and McKenzie around 11:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing.

It is the second stabbing within 12 hours on that block.

Police say the victim was standing outside when he was stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police say there is no information about the suspect and are interviewing witnesses inside the businesses.

If you have any information about this stabbing you are urged to call the Fresno Police Department.
