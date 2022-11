Man found dead inside Fresno home, police investigating as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead in a Fresno home Wednesday night.

Fresno police were doing a welfare check at a home on N Anna St. around 8:30 pm.

When officers arrived, they found someone laying on the ground inside the home through a window.

Police were eventually able to get inside and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.