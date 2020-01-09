homicide

Man found dead in bullet-riddled car, blood trail leads to second shooting victim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police detectives are investigating a homicide after two men were shot, one fatally, in central Fresno Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of an injury on Tyler Avenue and 5th Street at around 11 p.m.

Investigators found a man in his 20s dead in the driver's seat of a car riddled with bullet holes.

Officers followed a blood trail that led them to Bond Avenue, where they found a second victim, another man in his 20s, shot in the face.

"That victim was immediately transported to Community Regional Medical Center. He was unable to provide a statement at this time," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. "He is in critical condition, but stable and is expected to make it."



The man remains in critical condition at the hospital. Officers say they have identified both men, but are not releasing their names at this time.

The area of Tyler and Bond has been closed for several hours as police go door to door, asking residents for surveillance video. Detectives have not released any suspect descriptions at this time or a possible motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfatal shootinghomicideshootingdouble shootingfresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Infant beaten to death in Chicago: autopsy
Man shot in head while driving home from Fresno store identified
Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia couple accused of baiting thieves to their home to assault them with a bat and recording it
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
Local business owners, city leaders shocked by CA Food Expo dissolve
Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon speaks out
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Show More
Las Vegas firefighters discover illegal, homemade gas station
Woman arrested for assaulting Fresno officer has past run-in with authorities
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Clovis Unified kitchen supervisor teaches manners to her students
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
More TOP STORIES News