Man hospitalized after being shot in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in Madera County on Friday.

The shooting happened around 5 pm in the area of Road 15 and Avenue 11.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says a man was found shot in his upper body.

He was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Investigators have not yet released any other details about the shooting.