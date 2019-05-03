Fresno man shoots and kills stepson, neighbors say he's an ex-law enforcement officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The Coroner's Office has identified the man killed by his stepfather as 42-year-old Elden Baker III (the third), of Fresno.---Fresno Police say a man has shot and killed his stepson in Central Fresno.Authorities say the call came in at 7:55 p.m. at a home near Buckingham and Cedar.The stepfather called 911 to report the shooting.He has been detained for questioning.Police are trying to determine if this could have been self-defense.They say some type of family disturbance turned physical.The victim is in his forties.Neighbors say the stepfather is former law enforcement officer but are unsure of which agency, only saying out of town.Fresno Police can only confirm he isn't with their agency.They add the victim had moved back with his mother about six months ago and have never seen any type of altercation between the suspect and victim.Investigators say both the stepfather and the victim's mother are cooperating with the investigation.They are still in the interview process.