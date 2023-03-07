Fresno police say a wanted suspect was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire that sent one officer to the hospital.

Man shot and killed by officers in northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect who was shot and killed by Fresno police officers over the weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Roberto Corchado.

The shooting happened in Northwest Fresno on Herndon Avenue between Ingram and Palm Avenues at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Mindy Casto says the suspect was a known felon with at least 20 arrests and six active warrants, two which are for felonies.

Corchado's criminal history includes prior arrests for attempted murder, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, evading a police officer, narcotics possession, and violation of probation

One of the officers involved in the shooting has four years of experience and the other has almost six years plus previous employment with another law enforcement agency.

The State Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the incident.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says one officer was hit in the vest, but the State Attorney General's Office released information stating, "preliminary investigation indicates that the decedent was not in possession of a deadly weapon at the time of the fatal shooting."

Police have not provided more information on the incident.

