deadly shooting

Authorities identify man shot, killed in central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is on in central Fresno after a man was shot several times at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Cedar and Floradora at around 1 p.m.

Investigators say they arrived to a chaotic scene and found 30-year-old Pierre Phelps shot several times.

They administered CPR and were able to transport him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Police are working to find any leads or surveillance video that may have captured the incident. They say witnesses are not being cooperative.

At this point, it's unknown if this was gang-related.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodeadly shooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Funerals held for victims of Fresno mass shooting
One holdout in Erika Sandoval murder trial leads to hung jury, mistrial
2 arrests made in Terra Bella murder, main suspect believed to have fled
Boys, ages 11 and 14, killed in shooting near elementary school: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in drive-by shooting outside central Fresno home
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
Fresno Unified offering free meals for kids during winter break
Stolen van with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
Show More
3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
Visalia Police searching for man who choked, sexually assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog from central Fresno canal
More TOP STORIES News