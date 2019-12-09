Authorities identify man shot, killed in central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is on in central Fresno after a man was shot several times at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Cedar and Floradora at around 1 p.m.Investigators say they arrived to a chaotic scene and found 30-year-old Pierre Phelps shot several times.They administered CPR and were able to transport him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.Police are working to find any leads or surveillance video that may have captured the incident. They say witnesses are not being cooperative.At this point, it's unknown if this was gang-related.