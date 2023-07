Man in critical condition after stabbing in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in southeast Fresno on Friday night.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 pm near Church and Maple avenues.

Fresno police say the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials believe two suspects left the area in a car after the stabbing.

Church near Maple will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

