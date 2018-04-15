Man stabs girlfriend while driving, Lemoore Police say

Lemoore Police officers are investigating a stabbing after a woman's boyfriend pulled out a knife while they were driving together.It happened at 3 p.m. near Bush Street and Madrid Drive.Officers say the woman's boyfriend, Francisco Javier Gutierrez stabbed the victim several times before he got out of the car and ran away.Gutierrez was tracked down and was taken into custody.He was booked into the King's County Jail on several charges including attempted murder and spousal abuse.