STABBING

Man stabs girlfriend while driving, Lemoore Police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Francisco Javier Gutierrez stabbed the victim several times before he got out of the car and ran away. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Lemoore Police officers are investigating a stabbing after a woman's boyfriend pulled out a knife while they were driving together.

It happened at 3 p.m. near Bush Street and Madrid Drive.

Officers say the woman's boyfriend, Francisco Javier Gutierrez stabbed the victim several times before he got out of the car and ran away.

Gutierrez was tracked down and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the King's County Jail on several charges including attempted murder and spousal abuse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingLemoore
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Man stabbed on Peach and Olive
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
Groups pay tribute to jogger killed in Washington D.C. this week
More stabbing
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News