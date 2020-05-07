pedestrian struck

Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a driver in Parlier on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Madsen and Parlier Avenues near Parlier Junior High School.

Police say a woman was on her home from work. She told officers she didn't see the man, and it was dark when he appeared in front of her.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center is expected to be OK.

The driver stayed the scene to cooperate with the police.
