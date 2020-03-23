55-year-old man threatening family members shot by officers in southeast Fresno, police say

BREAKING NEWS: Police confirm officer involved shooting in Central Fresno near Callisch & Donahoo. Multiple police vehicles and detectives on scene. Police chief Andy Hall is expected to brief media shortly. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/GiyAtKrpHJ — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 23, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 55-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno on Sunday night.Fresno police say the incident started just before 7:30 pm at home on Gilbert near Callisch.Officers say one of several family members inside the home called police to say another family member may have been high on PCP and threatening people in the house.Officials say the suspect threatened one person with a shovel.Officers arrived to learn the suspect may have had a weapon.The man soon made his way outside to an abandoned vehicle, where he barricaded himself.Officers tried to talk the man out of the car. Two hours later, the suspect got out with his hands up.Police say he was holding what appeared to be a gun when officers approached. They say the man raised his weapon, and three officers fired at the suspect."When the person was not responding to the officers, officers approached, saw the man raise his weapon, and three officers discharged their firearms fearing for their life," said Deputy Chief Michael Reid.The suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.Police have not said what type of firearm the suspect had, but did say the model appears to be similar to a BB gun or pellet gun. Further investigation is pending.It's not clear how many shots were fired by the three officers.The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as part of the investigation.Investigators are looking at body camera footage and interviewing witnesses. Officials say the suspect had a history of violence.