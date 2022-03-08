Taking Action Together

New pizza parlor opening in Clovis and looks to hire

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New pizza parlor opening in Clovis and looks to hire

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction is underway on one of the Valley's newest eateries, Marco's Pizza.

"We have a lot of customers that come out from Shaver Lake from Visalia, Oakhurst and they ask when are you going to open a location our here? I think this is another good location where we want to grow with the customers," said manager Rene Toribio.

The pizza parlor is one of the newest businesses coming to the northeast corner of Willow and Alluvial in Clovis, near the Arco AM/PM. This will be their second location.

While Marcos's is a national chain, it's new in the Valley. Their first location is at Herndon and Armstrong.

"We make authentic Italian pizza. What sets us apart from other pizza places is we make our dough fresh in-store every day, and all of the produce comes in fresh, and we cut it up and chop it up in the store," said Gene Saclayan, manager.

Throughout the pandemic, they were able to serve the growing Clovis population and medical community.

"We've sent pizza to the front line workers, firefighters, police, hospitals just to help them out," Saclayan said.

Managers say they like to work with the community.

It's that spirit and the special recipes that have brought them success.

"We put a lot of love into our pizza," Saclayan said.

A growing business that is reaching more residents in the Valley.
The store is currently hiring drivers and crew members. Marco's Pizza is expected to open next week.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovistaking action togetherfoodpizzarestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Check out tiny homes at Fresno Home and Garden Show
Housing Watch: Shortage of inventory still impacting Valley homebuyers
Merced College offering new truck driver training program
Housing Watch: Tulare seeing big boost in housing developments
TOP STORIES
Extra support at Kings County high schools after a crash kills teen
Tulare murder suspect believed to be in Fresno after seen leaving bar
Investigations underway after racism targeting 2 Valley soccer teams
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Meet Olivia, 2022 Kids Day Ambassador
Police identify man injured in exchange of gunfire with officers
Show More
Sanger High kids face racist insults during soccer game in NorCal city
Over 20,000 port workers refuse to load or unload Russian cargo
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics
UCSF Fresno creates program to diversify healthcare workforce
Racial harassment caught on video at girls soccer championship game
More TOP STORIES News