covid-19

Mariposa County High requiring symptom check after new COVID cases reported

All three cases were reported within 14 days, which health officials classify as an outbreak.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mariposa County High School requiring symptom check after new COVID cases reported

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Unified School District is reporting three confirmed COVID-19 cases on the district's high school campus.

All three cases were reported within 14 days, which health officials classify as an outbreak.

School officials said they are doing everything they can to contain the spread.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases increasing in Mariposa County

Starting Monday, parents and students will be required to complete a symptom check every time they step foot on a Mariposa County campus.

School administrators reminded parents that if their child does not feel well, they should stay home, regardless of their vaccination status.

Officials are also encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

RELATED: CDC COVID risk map highlights areas of high transmission in Central California

For more information on vaccine or testing sites in the county, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmariposa countyhealthcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Los Angeles joins New York, San Francisco with strict vaccine manda...
Meet Dr. Fauci in "Fauci" on Disney+
NC woman dies weeks after giving birth to 'miracle baby'
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID vaccine booster shots
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News