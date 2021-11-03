Mariposa Indian Health Center begins process of building new dental facility

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- They say when one chapter comes to an end, another one starts.In 2017, the Mariposa Indian Health Center staff handed out food and supplies to residents affected by the Detwiler Fire.Now, they're beginning the process of building a new dental facility.The center will be shifting its dental services from its main building where it also offers medical and optometry care."It gets a little full in there, so we're hoping that this will alleviate that and also bring in new patients," says MACT Board Member Lois Martin.The center serves about 1,500 Native Americans, mostly members of the Southern Sierra Miwuk Tribe.Officials say the next closest Medi-Cal provider is in Merced, about a 45-minute drive."Transportation is probably an issue up here too for our Native people," Martin said. "They don't also have transportation or our elderly, and it's hard for them to get into the clinic."Construction is expected to be completed and ready for patients in July.