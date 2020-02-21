This Clovis BBQ restaurant's giant burger is a meat lover's dream come true

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --At Grill Masters BBQ in Clovis, Jesse Cortez loads up the tri-tip each morning. The most important ingredient?Love, he says. He loves what he does.The lunch-time crowd shows up early because they love what Jesse and the staff put on their plate.Paul-Henry Rodriguez often makes the drive from Sanger."I love the tri-tip here. It just has that great taste to it," he says.Sometimes Cortez will sell 500 sandwiches in a day."My seasonings, I love 'em. I don't get tired of my food. I eat it all the time. I had to go on a diet because I was eating too much," he says.But we noticed something out of the ordinary growing in the kitchen.Diners sometimes come here to take on the Matty Ultimeat Burger.It's 4 patties, bacon on each patty cheese on each patty, a half a pound of rib meat. And then on top, they put a half a pound of tri-tip.It is a leaning tower of meat you can eat. Sometimes families share one.This meat monstrosity is not for the meek. It weighs four pounds. Cortez says more women than men have finished it.A few were Youtubers in search of a challenge."We've had seven girls and about four guys," says Cortez.The mini-Matty isn't so mini. It has two patties - rib meat on the bottom, tri-tip on top.You can top your dry rub BBQ with sweet or hot sauce.