Maya Cinemas to reopen Friday in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Maya Cinemas in Fresno will reopen its doors Friday, April 2.The cinema chain announced Tuesday night that they would reopen the theater at Campus Pointe on Chestnut Avenue near Shaw.The theater was forced to close last year due to the pandemic.Guests will be required to wear face coverings everywhere in the theater until they are safely seated in the auditorium. At that point, they can remove their face coverings to enjoy concessions.All lines in the theater will be spaced six feet to eliminate crowding. Within each auditorium, empty seats will be placed between parties.Maya Cinemas theaters in Bakersfield and Delano will also reopen this Friday.