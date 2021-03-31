movie theater

Maya Cinemas to reopen Friday in northeast Fresno

The theater was forced to close last year due to the pandemic.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Maya Cinemas in Fresno will reopen its doors Friday, April 2.

The cinema chain announced Tuesday night that they would reopen the theater at Campus Pointe on Chestnut Avenue near Shaw.

RELATED: Fresno, Kings and Madera counties move into red tier

The theater was forced to close last year due to the pandemic.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings everywhere in the theater until they are safely seated in the auditorium. At that point, they can remove their face coverings to enjoy concessions.



All lines in the theater will be spaced six feet to eliminate crowding. Within each auditorium, empty seats will be placed between parties.

Maya Cinemas theaters in Bakersfield and Delano will also reopen this Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfresnofresno northeastentertainmentmovie theaterbusinessmaya cinemasreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE THEATER
Regal opening some Valley theaters soon
Tulare Co. movie theater reopens
We asked 3 doctors if they'd go along with more reopenings
Galaxy Theatres Tulare to reopen Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurants welcome shift to red tier
Man shot in the leg in Clovis, police investigating
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
First Lady to meet with farmworkers in Delano
Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd returns to stand
Fresno food vendors say they live in constant fear
People gather in Fresno's Chinatown to call for end to violence
Show More
New details about alleged sexual predator on FUSD campus
Mosquito season is back in the Valley
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Adventist Health launches new school
2 officers sue Trump for inciting US Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News