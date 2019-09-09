crime

Merced County Sheriff's Office releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos

FILE - Sergeant Clint Landrum speaks at a news conference. (KFSN)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has now released the name of the deputy who was shot in Dos Palos last Wednesday.

Sergeant Clint Landrum is a 14 year veteran of the department.



Landrum was leading the team to arrest Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera on domestic violence charges when investigators say the suspect opened fire from behind a fence covered in shrubs.

RELATED: Woman says suspect shot at her home while attempting to attack wife

Landrum was hit in his bulletproof vest and leg but is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers arrested Lopez-Herrera the next day after a pursuit that ended on Interstate 5 near Kettleman City.
