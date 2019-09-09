Merced County Sheriff's Office releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos

Sergeant Clint Landrum is a 14 year veteran of the department.
Landrum was leading the team to arrest Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera on domestic violence charges when investigators say the suspect opened fire from behind a fence covered in shrubs.
Landrum was hit in his bulletproof vest and leg but is expected to make a full recovery.
Officers arrested Lopez-Herrera the next day after a pursuit that ended on Interstate 5 near Kettleman City.