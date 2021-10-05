Man killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a single-car crash in Merced County Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Livingston Cressey Rd. and Sultana Dr. just before 5 pm.

Officers say the man was driving a Honda Civic going east on Livingston Cressey when he overturned multiple times.

The man died at the scene. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers added that he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

It is not known what led to the crash but officers have not ruled out drugs or alcohol.

The man's identity has not been released.
