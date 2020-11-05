CHP searching for hit-and-run driver that crashed into motorcyclist in Merced Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are searching for a hit-and-run driver that severely injured a motorcyclist in Merced County on Tuesday.Investigators say the 77-year-old motorcycle rider was traveling west on Ashby Road when a white Honda Prelude that was stopped at Beachwood Drive pulled out in from of him.The crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike. CHP officers say he suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.The CHP said the driver of the Honda left the scene before officers arrived.Investigators say witnesses saw the car come back, and a man got out to grab part of the bumper that broke off in the collision and then drove away again.The car was last seen going north on Beachwood Drive. CHP officers said the man inside the Honda had short-shaved hair.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 209-356-6608.