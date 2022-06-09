fun stuff

The Merced County Fair is back - and bigger than ever!

Fair admission is $10. Kids 12 and under get in for free.
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time since 2019, the Merced County Fair is back.

Organizers say it's bigger and better than ever.

They're excited for people to see everything the fair has to offer.

You can expect carnival rides, competitive exhibits, live music and entertainment.

Thursday night at 7 in the grandstand, there's the Demolition Derby, which will be a $5 admission fee.

Then in the Outdoor Theatre at 8:30, music by Queen Nation, a Queen tribute band. That's free with your fair admission.

You can find more information here.

