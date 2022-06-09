The Merced County Fair is back - and bigger than ever!

Organizers say it's bigger and better than ever.
They're excited for people to see everything the fair has to offer.
You can expect carnival rides, competitive exhibits, live music and entertainment.
Thursday night at 7 in the grandstand, there's the Demolition Derby, which will be a $5 admission fee.
Then in the Outdoor Theatre at 8:30, music by Queen Nation, a Queen tribute band. That's free with your fair admission.
Fair admission is $10. Kids 12 and under get in for free.
You can find more information here.