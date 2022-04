MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Fair will return this summer after it was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.It will be an in-person fair filled with carnival rides, live music, food, livestock exhibits and more.There will also be a free outdoor theater concert series as well as grandstand shows.The fair will go from June 8 through June 12. Tickets go on sale later this month.