Driver arrested following hit-and-run crash that killed 1 in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Atwater man has died after being hit by a driver while trying to walk across Highway 99 in Merced County.

It happened Monday around 2 am on northbound Highway 99, north of Atwater Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old driver thought he'd hit an object in the road. The driver called 911 after realizing he had hit a man on the highway.

Investigators say the 52-year-old victim had already been hit by another driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers discovered a broken license plate registered to a 2018 Toyota Camry in Livingston. Hours later, CHP officers arrested the owner, 21-year-old Raul Jaime.

Officials say they're still working to determine what led to the crash and search for more evidence. They do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Jaime was arrested on hit-and-run charges.

