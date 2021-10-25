Driver arrested following hit-and-run crash that killed 1 in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Atwater man has died after being hit by a driver while trying to walk across Highway 99 in Merced County.It happened Monday around 2 am on northbound Highway 99, north of Atwater Boulevard.The California Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old driver thought he'd hit an object in the road. The driver called 911 after realizing he had hit a man on the highway.Investigators say the 52-year-old victim had already been hit by another driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers discovered a broken license plate registered to a 2018 Toyota Camry in Livingston. Hours later, CHP officers arrested the owner, 21-year-old Raul Jaime.Officials say they're still working to determine what led to the crash and search for more evidence. They do not believe alcohol was a factor.Jaime was arrested on hit-and-run charges.