Coronavirus

Merced Co. residents could be fined, charged for failing to follow new health order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County residents could face charges if they refuse to follow new guidelines imposed by the Merced County Department of Public Health.

A new order issued Wednesday bans all non-essential travel and unnecessary gathers of any number of people, including church and funeral services.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Valley residents urged to stay away from Tuolumne County, for now

The order also continues to enforce stay-at-home rules, unless residents are providing or receiving essential services. Access to Merced County recreation areas, such as parks and golf courses, has also been restricted to residents.

Those who fail to comply with regulations could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by fine, jail time or both.

Read the full order here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymerced countysocial distancingmerced countysocietycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News