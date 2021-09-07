attack

Police searching for suspect in Merced gas station attack

Investigators say the 53-year-old victim had been hit in the head with a metal pipe.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the suspect involved in an attack at an AM/PM gas station.

It happened around 7:45 pm on Monday near Highway 140.

When police arrived at the gas station, they found a 53-year-old victim with a head injury.

Investigators say the 53-year-old had been hit in the head with a metal pipe.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not released.

Police shared a photo of the suspect captured from the store's surveillance footage. Officials say the suspect was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, light blue jeans, a green patterned shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.

