Police searching for suspect in Merced gas station attack

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the suspect involved in an attack at an AM/PM gas station.It happened around 7:45 pm on Monday near Highway 140.When police arrived at the gas station, they found a 53-year-old victim with a head injury.Investigators say the 53-year-old had been hit in the head with a metal pipe.The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not released.Police shared a photo of the suspect captured from the store's surveillance footage. Officials say the suspect was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, light blue jeans, a green patterned shirt.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.