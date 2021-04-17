Society

Merced girl uses lemonade stand to help foster children

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A girl in Merced is working hard to raise money for a cause dear to her heart.

Logann Albrecht decided to use the lemons growing on her family's tree to make and sell lemonade.

She set up a stand at the corner of Bear Creek and Whitegate in Merced on Friday.

The money will benefit kids in foster care who receive support through CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Her grandmother volunteers for the organization and since most of CASA's fundraisers were canceled over the past year because of the pandemic, Logann wanted to help.

"So I'm donating all the money I get from my lemonade stand and giving it to CASA, like I'm the fundraiser they're having," she said.

Logann was able to surpass her initial goal and raised more than $500 yesterday.
