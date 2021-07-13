homicide

Merced police searching for murder suspect's vehicle

EMBED <>More Videos

Merced police searching for murder suspect's vehicle

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been used by a murder suspect last month.

On June 16, 22-year-old Betty Ann Choates was found at D Street and Childs Avenue suffering from several gunshot wounds.

She was flown to the hospital but later died.

RELATED: 22-year-old woman dies after shooting in Merced, police say

Detectives combed through surveillance video and found a white, slightly lifted Chevy truck fleeing from the scene.

Investigators said the truck might have also been hit by gunfire.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows who owns it is asked to call the Merced Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedcrimehomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Deputies offering reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge sets December date to re-sentence Scott Peterson
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News