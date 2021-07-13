Merced police searching for murder suspect's vehicle

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been used by a murder suspect last month.On June 16, 22-year-old Betty Ann Choates was found at D Street and Childs Avenue suffering from several gunshot wounds.She was flown to the hospital but later died.Detectives combed through surveillance video and found a white, slightly lifted Chevy truck fleeing from the scene.Investigators said the truck might have also been hit by gunfire.Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows who owns it is asked to call the Merced Police Department.