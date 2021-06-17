homicide

22-year-old woman dies after shooting in Merced, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

22-year-old woman dies after shooting in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to shots fired calls at the Sunnyside Family Apartments on D Street near 9th Street around 9:30 pm.

Investigators found a 22-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to a Modesto hospital, where she later died.

Police have not yet determined what led up to the shooting.

Detectives are now investigating her death as a homicide. Investigators are searching for witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.

This is Merced's seventh homicide of the year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedhomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Deputies offering reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge sets December date to re-sentence Scott Peterson
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News