22-year-old woman dies after shooting in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Wednesday night.Officers responded to shots fired calls at the Sunnyside Family Apartments on D Street near 9th Street around 9:30 pm.Investigators found a 22-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to a Modesto hospital, where she later died.Police have not yet determined what led up to the shooting.Detectives are now investigating her death as a homicide. Investigators are searching for witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.This is Merced's seventh homicide of the year.