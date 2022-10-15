Funeral services underway for Merced County family who was kidnapped, killed

Elizabeth O'Reilly was deeply moved by the family's tragic deaths and put her heart into the piece.

TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) -- The funeral services for four Merced County family members who were kidnapped and killed is underway in Turlock.

The bodies of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, were found in an orchard near Dos Palos last Wednesday.

You can watch the funeral here

Alex Ruiz

The family was kidnapped from their trucking business on October 3.

Former employee Jesus Salgado is charged with the murders. His brother, Alberto, is charged as an accessory.

Merced Kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty; family funeral being held Saturday

Saturday's memorial at Allen Mortuary is for family only, but community members are welcome to show their support outside the service.

The video in the media player is from a previous story.