Merced Kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty; family funeral being held Saturday

Relatives announced that the family will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock. The funeral will be closed to the public.

On Thursday, accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. He will be back in court on Dec. 15.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges in court Thursday.

Jesus Salgado, who is the main suspect in the murder of four Merced County family members, made his first court appearance Monday.

Prosecutors charged the 48-year-old with four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, along with arson and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Relatives announced that 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.

The funeral will be closed to the public but anyone who would like to support the family can gather outside the venue.

