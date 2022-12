Merced man with warrant arrested after running away from police

A Merced man has been arrested after running away from an officer after a traffic stop. The man had an outstanding probation warrant for his arrest.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody he ran away from Merced police.

26-year-old Roger Janz had an outstanding probation warrant for his arrest.

At 9:15 Friday night, an officer conducted a traffic stop at Carol and Childs Avenue in Merced.

Janz stopped the car in a parking lot and immediately ran away.

Officers were able to catch and arrest Janz.

A loaded handgun and methamphetamine were found inside the car.

Janz has been booked in the Merced County Jail.