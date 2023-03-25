A Merced police officer fired their weapon following a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Merced police officer fires weapon following traffic stop near shopping center

Officials say around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer made a traffic stop in the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of West Olive Avenue and M Street.

Officials say the reason for the stop was a moving violation.

Once stopped, multiple people got out of the vehicle and the officer fired one round from his gun.

Officials say no one was injured.

Two people were detained by responding officers.

The vehicle took off and officers have been unable to find it.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at (209) 388-6998.

