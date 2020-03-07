Merced man arrested after road rage shooting, police chase

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley man is in serious condition after being shot in a road rage incident on Friday.Police say 39-year-old Uriel Barragan-Munguia shot the victim multiple times and led authorities on a high-speed chase."It kind of makes me afraid, it makes me scared, to be honest. If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere," says Merced resident Johnny Soliecee.According to detectives, prior to the shooting, Barragan-Munguia was at a Weaver Union elementary where he got into a domestic violence incident with his significant other.He then sped off."He was driving erratically and ended up cutting off another vehicle," said Merced Police Lt. Joe Weiss.Police say the man he cut off followed him and confronted him on Childs Avenue near Carol Avenue.That's when Barragan-Munguia pulled out his gun and fired several rounds.Multiple bullets hit the victim in the stomach, leaving him in serious condition.Barragan-Munguia then led authorities on a high-speed chase across highway 99 finally ending in the city of Modesto."He actually had gotten involved in a collision and his vehicle became disabled," said Lt. Weiss.As detectives investigated, a major intersection in Merced was closed down for several hours.Local businesses in the area were devastated by the tragedy and the closure.Police have arrested Barragan-Munguia and he faces several charges including attempted murder and domestic violence.