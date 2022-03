MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man in Merced.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the 59-year-old victim was found inside a home on Dunn Road just after 9:30 pm on Tuesday.The victim told deputies his 61-year-old housemate was the one who stabbed him.He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Detectives have not yet determined a motive for the stabbing.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.