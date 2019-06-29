Merced woman shot while confronting man trying to break into her car

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are looking for the suspects involved in two separate early morning shootings, one that ended with a 27-year-old woman shot while confronting the man trying to break into her car."This is reckless, very dangerous, and they have a blatant disregard for the safety of others in the community," said Capt. Bimley West.West said officers arrived at the 100 block of East Main for a victim shot a little before 5 a.m. Friday.The victim told police she noticed a suspect breaking the window of her car."Well, she confronted the person," West said. "There was a second suspect she was unaware of. The second suspect fired his weapon, multiple times, striking the victim."As investigators were looking into that case, West said the suspects returned to the location at around 9 a.m. and started shooting at the car, they were tried to break into hours earlier."Some of the bullets hit the vehicle. Some hit the neighbor's home. The suspects quickly drove away," he said. "We don't know if this was a ruse to lure the victim out of the house for the second suspect to do what he did. We're looking into that."Investigators say it's possible the shootings are gang-related.They have spoken to the victim, but aren't releasing too many details on her statements as it is an ongoing investigation.Detectives are now looking for possible surveillance video in the area that may help them track down the suspects.The only description police are releasing is that the suspect's car could be a van. Anyone with information on this shooting, to call the Merced Police Department.