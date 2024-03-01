Man found guilty in shooting death of Winton Park security guard

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Michael Brandon Kent has been found guilty of second-degree murder for the 2023 shooting death of security guard James Buford on July 19 at Winton Park near Sanger.

Kent, 40, was arrested a week after the shooting in Camden County Missouri.

A utility worker found Buford, 69, injured near Piedra and Elwood Roads. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Kent's ex-girlfriend, Katie, testified that she was with the suspect the night of the shooting and that Buford was her uncle.

Katie testified she and Kent were having problems in their relationship and decided to take a day trip, just the two of them.

The two stopped at the park and were being romantic when Buford arrived.

Katie was embarrassed about potentially getting caught in public, so she went back to their vehicle. She testified she heard her uncle's voice when she returned to the car.

Buford worked as a custodian caretaker and on-site security for the park.

Kent is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2 at 8:30 a.m.

