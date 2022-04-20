Taking Action Together

Michelle Obama gives shoutout to Central California Food Bank

EMBED <>More Videos

Michelle Obama gives shoutout to Central California Food Bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama gave Fresno a special shoutout.

She's thanking a local non-profit for its contributions to a national food drive.

"Hey, Fresno! Thanks to your support, we have made a difference in the lives of so many families through our Pass the Love campaign. With our friends at the Central California Food Bank, we delivered 120,000 meals to 2,500 Fresno families," she said in a video.

Obama is the honorary chair of the organization that launched the Pass the Love Campaign.

The initiative aimed to distribute more than 1 million healthy meals across the country this spring.

More than 120,000 of those meals were distributed through the Central California Food Bank.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotaking action togethermichelle obamafood bank
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Central East High school senior gains nationwide recognition
CMAC calling teens, youth to apply to 3rd annual 'Youth Voices 2022'
Housing Watch: New affordable housing complex coming to central Fresno
Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce looking to help businesses
TOP STORIES
Clovis woman welcoming her family from war-torn Ukraine
10-year-old Fresno girl shot on playground released from hospital
Advance Peace worker 1 of defendants arrested in Operation No Fly Zone
Reaction throughout Central CA as mask mandate ends for travel
Murdered for Millions: 30 years after Ewell murders, a new look
Merced assemblyman pushing bill focused on catalytic converter theft
Valley agencies share concerns on military equipment policy deadline
Show More
Gang member arrested in connection to Fresno homicide
Fresno city leaders aim to have more trees planted throughout city
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Sanger
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
More TOP STORIES News