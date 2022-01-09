missing woman

Where is Missy? Detectives, friends still searching for Fresno woman 1 month after she disappeared

The Fresno County sheriff's office is urging anyone with information to contact Detective Gary Haslam at (559) 367-4734.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Detectives, friends still looking for Fresno woman missing for 1 month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week marked one month since Missy Hernandez disappeared from the Fresno area.

Hernandez was last seen on Dec. 7.

Friends reported her missing the next day when they had not heard from her.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says her disappearance is suspicious.

"There's something that's definitely gone wrong and again we're looking for answers at this point," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

He says the investigation is active even though a full month has passed.

For Missy's family - each passing day feels like an eternity.

"I have felt very anxious, worried that she's out there somewhere and she needs help," said Daisy Hernandez, Missy's sister.

Daisy lives in Texas, but recently came to Fresno to search for her sister.
She also put up flyers, making sure people know Missy is out there somewhere.

Friends and family say she was popular and got along with everyone, that's why they're shocked that she disappeared without a trace.

"We are wanting her to come home. We need answers. I think we all deserve to know where she is at or what happened," said Daisy Hernandez.

The sheriff's department is also searching for answers.

"We're never going to give up. We're going to continue to seek out people to get information that's going to bring us the answers we need so they can hopefully move forward," said Hernandez.

The sheriff's office is urging anyone with information about where she is to contact Detective Gary Haslam at (559) 367-4734, (559) 600-8209, or the dispatch center at (559) 600-3111.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno countysafetycrimefresno county sheriff departmentmissing woman
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Fresno Co. deputies searching for missing 64-year-old woman
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
Family, police still searching for missing Texas woman 1 year later
Missing Fresno woman found safe, family says
TOP STORIES
2 Clovis motorcyclists killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fresno County
Valley food banks expect more donations thanks to new CA compost law
Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead after going missing
7 displaced after fire damages home in east central Fresno
Urgent need for blood donations in Central California
Police: Save Mart employee hospitalized after trying to stop robbery
VIDEO: Sea lion gets help after somehow making its way onto freeway
Show More
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Wall of rock falls on boaters in Brazilian lake; 6 killed
Mom takes out Times Square billboard to help her daughter find love
Amy Schneider surpasses $1 million in 'Jeopardy!' winnings
Local businesses once again adjusting as Omicron variant takes over
More TOP STORIES News