Deputies searching for missing hunter in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing hunter.

Deputies say around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Juan Velasquez was separated from his hunting group in the Johnsondale area.

The 75-year-old was wearing camouflaged clothing and an orange beanie.

The sheriff's office is actively searching for Velasquez on the ground and from the air.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact authorities.