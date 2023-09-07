Mother of juvenile suspect in Roosevelt High School Bus Stop crash arrested

Almost a dozen teenagers were injured after a truck crashed into a bus stop near a high school in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the mom picked up the 16-year-old driver and his 14-year-old sister after the crash.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The mother of a 16-year-old driver has been arrested for her involvement after he allegedly crashed into a bus stop injuring 11 students.

Officers took 36-year-old Yesenia Renteria into custody for felony accessory after the fact.

Her 16-year-old son is accused of unintentionally crashing his truck into a FAX bus stop outside Roosevelt High School on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 20 students were waiting for the bus at the time of the crash. The ages of the 11 injured range from 14 to 17 years.

Renteria was booked into the Fresno County jail but has since bonded out.

The 16-year-old suspect was also arrested for felony hit and run and DUI charges.

Police say the DUI charges stem from the suspect having marijuana in his system.

