Several teenagers were injured after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop near a high school in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

Several teens injured after vehicle hits bus stop near high school in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several teenagers were injured after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop near a high school in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 pm outside of Roosevelt High School near Tulare and Cedar avenues.

Officials say the children were hit as they were waiting at a nearby FAX bus stop.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about the crash.

Cedar is expected to be closed at Tulare for the next several hours.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.