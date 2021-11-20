Taking Action Together

Artist with Fresno's Monster City Studios hoping to inspire others

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Artist with Fresno's Monster City Studios hoping to inspire others

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Amanda Denise Moreno, attention to detail is part of her every day.

The Valley native has been using her creativity to bring imagination to life since 2012 here at Monster City Studios.

"I ended up coming here to see if they were hiring," she said. "I interned for a little bit. I did a little bit of foam work, some sculpting and then I ended up being a lead painter."

Harley Quinn is one of her first and favorite pieces.

After traveling to several comic cons, it now sits in the front lobby and serves as a daily reminder of the creativity Amanda is capable of.

Throughout her career, she's painted pieces for movies, major theme parks and our airport but got her start dabbling in fashion and cake decorating like her mother.

Amanda went from airbrushing cakes to capes, everything you see in Monster City Studios.

"I remember saying at my kindergarten graduation I want to be an artist," Amanda said. "I knew art was something I loved doing. I loved drawing, iIwas coloring all the time."

She's realized that childhood dream and is now creating them for others, like an Aladdin-themed magic wheelchair for a little girl named Caroline.

"It's just amazing," she said. "Sometimes it's a good feeling like yeah, we were part of that."

With hopes of one day doing artwork with Disney, Amanda says she treats each project as a new opportunity to enhance her skills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoarttaking action together
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
UC Merced professor leads study on immigrant experience in California
Hanford native publishes children's book 'Pandemic Baby'
Non-profit helps pay sports registration fees for Valley athletes
Valley's robotics world champions hosting statewide competition
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News