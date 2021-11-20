Artist with Fresno's Monster City Studios hoping to inspire others

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Amanda Denise Moreno, attention to detail is part of her every day.The Valley native has been using her creativity to bring imagination to life since 2012 here at Monster City Studios."I ended up coming here to see if they were hiring," she said. "I interned for a little bit. I did a little bit of foam work, some sculpting and then I ended up being a lead painter."Harley Quinn is one of her first and favorite pieces.After traveling to several comic cons, it now sits in the front lobby and serves as a daily reminder of the creativity Amanda is capable of.Throughout her career, she's painted pieces for movies, major theme parks and our airport but got her start dabbling in fashion and cake decorating like her mother.Amanda went from airbrushing cakes to capes, everything you see in Monster City Studios."I remember saying at my kindergarten graduation I want to be an artist," Amanda said. "I knew art was something I loved doing. I loved drawing, iIwas coloring all the time."She's realized that childhood dream and is now creating them for others, like an Aladdin-themed magic wheelchair for a little girl named Caroline."It's just amazing," she said. "Sometimes it's a good feeling like yeah, we were part of that."With hopes of one day doing artwork with Disney, Amanda says she treats each project as a new opportunity to enhance her skills.