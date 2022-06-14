4 Valley residents killed in crash in Monterey County, CHP says

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four Central California residents have died after a crash in Monterey County Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol says the head-on crash happened in King City around 6:20 am.Three of the people killed were Fresno residents and the fourth was a Merced resident.They have been identified as 45-year-old Mary Lee, 44-year-old Xiong Lee, 52-year-old Malisa Moua and 36-year-old Pa Vue.Officers say all involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.The cause of the crash is under investigation.